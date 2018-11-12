Kelsea Ballerini With the Classic Comeback!
By Kris Mason
Nov 12, 2018 @ 12:02 PM

Kelsea Ballerini wasn’t worried about this troll at all but had to respond.  She did a great job!

This “kitty7722scorp” person has posted something that made me laugh.  It made me laugh because it’s so ridiculous.  Not one sane person would lash out at someone like this on Social Media, especially someone they don’t even know, unless they are somewhat mentally unstable.  When I say “mentally unstable” I don’t mean loony bin.  I’m talking the stealth crazy’s.  The ones that sneak up on you crazy.  Like “kitty7722scorp”.  Ya just never know when crazy is gonna stop in and overstay it’s welcome.

I like that Kelsea started this post with”Hi troll.” and ended it with”I’m going to get a burger now”.  Classic response.  Here’s to Kelsea Ballerini on the classic comeback!

View this post on Instagram

not today Satan 💁🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

