Kelsea Ballerini’s celebrating her ACM nominations at Bojangles

April 13, 2023 11:30AM CDT
ABC

Kelsea Ballerini notched two nominations for the 2023 ACM Awards: one for Female Artist of the Year and another for her song “HEARTFIRST,” which received a nod in the newly created Visual Media of the Year category.

Taking to Instagram to share her excitement in real time, Kelsea posted a Story of her at a gas station on the way to grab some food at Bojangles.

“I look like absolute chaos,” Kelsea said in her sweatshirt and hat. “But the bus stopped at a rest stop to get some fuel and I just got two ACM nominations! … And there’s a Bojangles,” she says while walking toward it and telling fans she’s “celebrating” there. The Instagram Story ends with her aptly singing a line from Phil Vassar‘s “Just Another Day In Paradise.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

