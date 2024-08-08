Kelsea Ballerini’s “unpacking” her Patterns with fifth album

Kelsea Ballerini‘s long-awaited new album announcement has washed ashore.

The “Penthouse” singer took to social media on Thursday morning to share that her fifth studio record, Patterns, is dropping on Oct. 25.

“PATTERNS. October 25th. Sorry Mom, out tonight at midnight. let’s start unpacking…,” Kelsea captioned her Instagram post, which also revealed the Patterns album cover.

If you watched Kelsea’s teaser video on Wednesday, you’ll recognize the Patterns cover art, which features her sitting atop numerous pieces of luggage by the ocean.

Patterns, including various vinyl variants and signed LPs and CDs, is available for preorder now.

The lead single from Patterns, “Cowboys Cry Too” with Noah Kahan, is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. Its next preview track, “Sorry Mom,” drops Friday.

