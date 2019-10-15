Kelsea in Harmony: “homecoming queen?” hitmaker to be honored by Nashville Symphony

Black River EntertainmentKelsea Ballerini may not have been the “homecoming queen?” in high school, but she’ll soon be the belle of the ball in Music City.

On Saturday, December 14, the Nashville Symphony will give Kelsea its 2019 Harmony Award during the 35th annual Symphony Ball at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Given to “individuals who exemplify the harmonious spirit of Nashville’s musical community,” the award’s previous recipients include Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, and Chet Atkins.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native’s set to perform at the event as well. Attendees can expect to hear Kelsea perform the lead single from her forthcoming third album, “homecoming queen?,” which is currently a top-thirty hit.

