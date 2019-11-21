      Weather Alert

Kelsea, Kane, TR, Shania, Dan + Shay and more to take the stage at Sunday’s American Music Awards

Nov 21, 2019 @ 2:30pm

dick clark productionsJust like Donny & Marie, Sunday’s American Music Awards will be a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.

Nominees Dan + ShayKane Brown, and Kelsea Ballerini will help hand out trophies, while Thomas Rhett is set to perform.

Shania Twain will also do a medley of her biggest hits, in her first AMA appearance in sixteen years. Early next month, the Canadian country/pop superstar kicks off her latest Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Taylor Swift’s also on tap to do a much-talked-about mash-up of her biggest songs, as she accepts the Artist of the Decade Honor from Carole King.

You can tune in to watch all the action from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

Here’s a look at the country nominees for the fan-voted show:

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY 
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY 
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY 
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
               
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY 
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
 
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY 
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

And here are the categories in which country artists are also nominated:

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita” 
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Ariana Grande “7 rings”
Halsey “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Post Malone “Wow.”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

