Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary has been watched by 34.5 million people

Courtesy of PBSFilmmaker Ken Burns‘ new eight-part documentary series Country Music has been seen by 34.5 million people, according to Nielsen Live + 7 data. That impressive early viewership makes Country Music the most-watched of Burns’ films since The Roosevelts came out in 2014.
Country Music is an all-encompassing documentary that offers an in-depth look into almost a century of musical history, from the earliest days of country music to where the genre is today.
Burns both directed and co produced the series, which premiered on September 15 on PBS, with the first four episodes airing nightly from September 15 through September 18 and the final four episodes airing from September 22 through September 25. During that eight-night premiere span, Country Musicreached an average audience of 6.8 million cross-platform viewers.
“We couldn’t be happier with the audience we reached with Country Music,” said Burns in a press statement. “We were fortunate to travel across the country to towns large and small to discuss this film and this history, and in each, we were met with new stories about the power of music.”
If you missed Country Music, you’ll soon get another chance to see it. The series will re-air on Friday nights at 8 pm ET on PBS from January 3 to February 21, 2020.
