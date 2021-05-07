      Weather Alert

Kenny Chesney adds four new songs to 'Here and Now' with deluxe version of the album

May 7, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Warner Music Nashville

One year after dropping Here and Now, Kenny Chesney is returning to the project with a new, deluxe version featuring four previously-unheard tracks.

Like many of his fellow artists, Kenny found himself with an abundance of time to create new music during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, he says the time he spent off the road underscored how important it is to him to create music with his songwriter friends.

“I decided I didn’t want to wait for the next album. I wanted these four songs to be a part of what Here and Now is — making Here and Now Deluxe maybe shows a little bit of a now we never saw coming,” Kenny reflects.

The four new tracks are titled “Fields of Glory,” “My Anthem,” “Streets” and “Wind On.” The latter song was co-written by ‘90s hitmaker David Lee Murphy, who also collaborated with Kenny on their chart-topping 2017 duet, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

Here and Now Deluxe arrived Friday at midnight ET. The project’s current single, “Knowing You,” is currently a top-40 hit and climbing.

