Kenny Chesney: ‘It Was A Thrill’ To Honor Tom Brady During HOF Induction

June 17, 2024 9:23AM CDT
Kenny Chesney recently performed at Gillette Stadium in New England, where he surprised fans by bringing out football legend Tom Brady on stage during his performance of “The Boys of Fall.”

Chesney is currently on his “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” with special guests Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.  The country singer honored Brady during his Hall of Fame induction. Chesney posted pictures to his Instagram of him shaking Brady’s hand on stage, performing, and alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

He captioned the carousel of pictures, “It was a thrill to be back in New England and an honor to sing #BoysOfFall for the great @TomBrady last night at @GilletteStadium.”

