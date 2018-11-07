Kenny Chesney: New Tour Dates Announced

Kenny Chesney has announced plans for his Songs for the Saints 2019 tour, and it’s not going to be anything like last summer’s massive stadium trek.
Instead of bringing his music to large stadiums, Chesney says he wants to bring his music directly to his fans. He says,
“Sometimes it’s about stripping things back, and creating a different kind of experience. For me, I wanted 2019 on the road to get music to the fans, right where they live, and as always, my team figured out how to help me do that.”
The more intimate tour will focus on smaller venues. So far only a handful of stops, but no dates, have been announced.
Kenny Chesney’s Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour
Champaign, IL – State Farm Center
Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tallahassee, FL – Donald L Tucker Civic Center
Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf
Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena
Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
More cities and dates to be announced