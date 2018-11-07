Kenny Chesney: New Tour Dates Announced

Kenny Chesney has announced plans for his Songs for the Saints 2019 tour, and it’s not going to be anything like last summer’s massive stadium trek.

Instead of bringing his music to large stadiums, Chesney says he wants to bring his music directly to his fans. He says,

“Sometimes it’s about stripping things back, and creating a different kind of experience. For me, I wanted 2019 on the road to get music to the fans, right where they live, and as always, my team figured out how to help me do that.”

The more intimate tour will focus on smaller venues. So far only a handful of stops, but no dates, have been announced.

Kenny Chesney’s Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour

Champaign, IL – State Farm Center

Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tallahassee, FL – Donald L Tucker Civic Center

Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf

Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

More cities and dates to be announced