Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion take fans inside life on tour with “Beer with My Friends” video

Kenny Chesney is popping the top on a “Beer with My Friends” — and that includes everyone from his tour pals Old Dominion to all the fans who came out to see them on tour.

The singer and the guys of Old Dominion shared a music video for their duet rendition of “Beer with My Friends,” taking viewers behind the scenes on the road. From the bus to backstage to a performance in front of a packed stadium, the clip invites fans to get a first-hand look at life on tour with Kenny and the gang.

“If every picture is a million words, then every cut of this clip is a whole movie! Every shot means something to us, all those faces in the crowd, the stadiums…” Kenny reminisces.

But it’s not just the onstage fun that makes it into the video: The clip also includes some of the antics that the tour mates got into along the way, including a cameo from a fish named Marley, another from Kenny’s mom and even some shots of the singer drinking a beer in an ice bath.

“So when you see me drinking that beer in the ice bath, just know: that beer I’m lifting’s for you… wherever you are, whoever you’re with!” Kenny adds. “It’s all about ‘Beer with My Friends,’ from my whole road family, Old Dominion and beyond, to you!”

