Kenny Chesney on “Take Her Home” resonating with him, his fans: “I’m very proud of it”

As Kenny Chesney continues leaping up the country charts with “Take Her Home,” he’s taking time to share how the message of his latest single parallels his life.

“The first time I heard ‘Take Her Home’ – in my head, I knew that it was a very well done song, but in my heart, I knew that it was a lot of my audience,” says Kenny. “I really did, because I feel like that my audience, No Shoes Nation, is all heart.”

He went on to explain why aspects of “Take Her Home” resound with him and his longtime fans.

“I try to record songs that I have lived, but I’ve also tried to record songs that a lot of people have lived. And there’s part of me that has lived this song, but I felt like when I first heard this, the message of it, that a lot of my audience, that it would resonate with them and I’m very proud of it,” Kenny shares.

“I haven’t had this kind of song in a while and it’s just going to fit in what we do out there on the road,” he adds.

“Take Her Home” is the first preview of Kenny’s forthcoming collection of new music.

Coming up, the “I Go Back” hitmaker will hit the road on his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour beginning April 20 with openers Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Kenny’s website.

