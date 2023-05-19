Kenny Chesney to wrap I Go Back 2023 Tour with two dates in Orange Beach

Kenny Chesney will wrap up his I Go Back 2023 Tour with not one, but two dates in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The shows will take place on Friday, May 26 (just announced), and Saturday, May 27, at The Wharf.

“It’s strange how much fun we’ve had this year,” Kenny shares of his ongoing tour. “It’s a completely different scale, but in a way, it intensifies the energy in a whole other way. We’ve got a roof over our heads, all that passion can’t escape – and it lets all the music really stick to you!”

“We’re so used to ending on a double, it felt like the thing to do,” he adds. “And when I asked Louis Messina, our tour promoter, if there was a way to make this work at this late date, he said, there’s always a way… So, Orange Beach, Alabama: get ready for a two-night stand! We’re coming in hot – and we’re ready to play.”

Tickets for Kenny’s newly announced May 26 show in Orange Beach, Alabama, go on sale Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

