Kenny Chesney’s Tour Making Big Bucks

September 28, 2022 9:30AM CDT
The numbers are in and Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour is a huge success.   According to the numbers, his tour has sold over 1.2 million tickets and is now his highest-grossing tour ever bringing in over $135 million.   This tour started in Tampa in April and immediately broke attendance records.  The dominant showing placed Kenny’s latest tour in Pollstar’s number 7 spot of ticket revenue for the third quarter.

Did you get the opportunity to attend Kenny’s latest tour?

