Kenny Chesney’s Tour Making Big Bucks

The numbers are in and Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour is a huge success. According to the numbers, his tour has sold over 1.2 million tickets and is now his highest-grossing tour ever bringing in over $135 million. This tour started in Tampa in April and immediately broke attendance records. The dominant showing placed Kenny’s latest tour in Pollstar’s number 7 spot of ticket revenue for the third quarter.

