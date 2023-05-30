96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kenny + Kelsea shared epic moment on final I Go Back 2023 Tour stop

May 30, 2023 10:20AM CDT
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney concluded his I Go Back 2023 Tour with back-to-back shows in Orange Beach, Alabama, on May 26 and May 27.

For the final show, on top of performing his timeless hits, Kenny surprised opener Kelsea Ballerini with a video montage of her life when he joined her on “half of my hometown” while donning his high school jersey.

“Part of why Kelsea drunk texted me to sing ‘half of my hometown’ was because we went to rival high schools, but basically come from the same place,” Kenny explained with a laugh. “When it was time to get something to remember the I Go Back Tour by, what better gift? Hard to believe mine still fits, but it did. So, for one night in Orange Beach, the Gibbs Eagles and Central Bobcats represented for a whole lot of people.”

Of his recently wrapped tour, Kenny reflects, “People hear it’s not stadiums and they think it’s smaller. But it was intense, intimate, fun, wild, free – and it could change from night-to-night. Plus, with the people who were out this year, it was a blast from start to finish. What an amazing way to start summer!”

“What a way to start my summer,” adds Kenny. “Some really great memories were made.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

