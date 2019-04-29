Kicinski, McMichael Set School Records on Senior Day

Discus and pole vault records fall at Corky/Crofoot Shootout.

Full Tech release (with post-meet press conference)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On the day they were honored with their families in front of a home crowd, seniors Duke Kicinski and Drew McMichael broke school records in their respective events.

After several close encounters with the eight-year-old discus school record over the past several weeks, Kicinski finally topped Julian Wruck’s 208’-1” (63.42m) from 2011. Kicinski maxed at 208’-2” (63.45m) to become the new school leader. The Rhome, Texas, native also owns the second- and fifth-farthest marks in program history. The mark tacks on another four inches to his near-two-foot lead on the rest of the nation.

The record McMichael toppled was his own, set in 2017 at the Big 12 Championships. The senior finally topped it Friday after clearing 18’-1.75” (5.53m) on his first attempt. McMichael now has ownership of three of the top-10 program marks, including the top-two heights. He came close to the all-time program record after moving the bar up to 18’-5.5” (1.63m), but could not clear. His best attempt came again on his first run, where his contact with the bar was almost light enough to have it stay, but it bounced off as he came down and hit the mat.

Tech’s jumps group put together a great showing, with three women’s long jumpers leaping into the program top-10. Ivy Walker led the way, winning the event with a wind-aided 21’-1.5” (6.44m) to rank second in program wind-aided history. Chelsey Cole grabbed hold of the eighth-place slot in the record books with her wind-aided 20’-8” (6.30m). Talajah Murrell slid into the 10thspot with a wind-aided 20’-6.25” (6.25m).

The men’s side was solid as well as Odaine Lewis hopped into second in the nation with his wind-aided 26’-7” (8.10m) – five inches farther than his previous career best. Lewis already ranks third in the nation in the triple. Hopped in the national ranks by Lewis was Charles Brown, who turned in a 26’-4.25” (8.10m) to place second. It was just shy of the season-best 26’-4.25” (8.03m) he turned in at the Texas Relays which helped him hold down the second-ranked spot until tonight.

Tech’s female quarter hurdlers put up huge marks Friday evening. Alaysha Johnson and Damajahnee Birch both dropped below 58 seconds for the first time in their careers. Johnson went 57.81 for her personal best, while Birch crossed immediately behind her with a 57.90. The times rank fourth and fifth in program history.

Werner Bouwer went over 70 meters for the third straight meet Friday. The junior went for 237’-10” (72.51m) to secure the sixth-farthest mark in program history. Counting last week’s school-record toss, he has landed in the program top-10 twice this season and four times in his career. The mark was good for the

Continuing her trend of consistency was Zarriea Willis, who topped at 6’-0.5” (1.84m) for the win. After falling below six feet for her first two meets of the spring, the defending indoor national champion has gotten back up over six feet in each of her last two competitions.

Tech’s last regular season meet will take place May 4th, also at the Fuller Track and Field in Lubbock.

