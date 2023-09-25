Kick off fall with Paula Deen’s pumpkin spice toffee thins

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

September 25, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NYCWFF

It’s officially fall, so you know what that means: It’s pumpkin spice season.

If you’re looking for a pumpkin spice treat, Paula Deen has some pumpkin spice toffee thins.

Paula’s recipe has a prep time of 20 minutes and cooking time of 11 to 13 minutes. Ingredients include brown sugar, toffee bits, an egg, butter, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract.

“Put this on your to-do list, y’all. And folks will love you for doing it,” Paula says in a video as she readies the sweet treat.

For the full recipe, visit pauladeen.com.

If you need video guidance, you can head to Paula’s Facebook to watch her make the pumpkin spice toffee thins from scratch in her home kitchen.

