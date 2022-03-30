      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian Buys $400K Luxury Maybach Minivan to Shuttle Kids

Mar 30, 2022 @ 9:05am
Kim Kardashian recently purchased a $400K luxury Maybach minivan to tote her kids around in.   The minivan has leather seats, plenty of televisions, multi-color roof lighting, folding tables, seat heaters, and coolers, and reclining captain’s chairs throughout.  Kim purchased the minivan from celebrity car and aviation dealer RD Whittington, who featured Kim and her new ride on his reality show “Million Dollar Wheels” on Discovery+. Her episode premiered this week.  Kanye also has a Maybach minivan. Kim and Kanye were spotted out at Chicago’s soccer game over the weekend.

 

