Kimberly Perry drops nostalgic “If I Die Young Pt. 2”

May 5, 2023 2:45PM CDT
RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records

Kimberly Perry‘s debut solo single, “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” has arrived.

Written by Kimberly, Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon, the nostalgic track serves as the sequel to The Band Perry‘s 2010 hit “If I Die Young.”

“‘If I Die Young’ has always been my North Star,” says Kimberly, who was the lead singer of the now-disbanded The Band Perry. “When I had to come back to the core of who ‘Kimberly’ was, I’d always find myself turning to this record. So to kick off my solo artist career with Part 2, it’s a full circle moment.”

“It reflects all of my growth from the past decade, while still channeling that young girl,” she adds. “I’m just so grateful to put those pieces together on Part 2.”

“If I Die Young Pt. 2” is the first preview of Kimberly’s forthcoming solo EP, BLOOM. The five-track set will drop on June 9 and is available for presave now.

