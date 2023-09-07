96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kimberly Perry’s first baby has arrived

September 7, 2023 2:45PM CDT
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kimberly Perry and her husband, Johnny Costello, have welcomed their first child, Whit.

The baby boy was born on Saturday, August 26, at 4:01 p.m. in Nashville.

“Welcome to the world Whit,” Kimberly shares in a statement to People. “I feel like in one short week Dad and I have moved from a season of BLOOM into a SUPERBLOOM.”

“Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter – but our house has truly become a home,” she adds. “We can’t wait to show Whit the world – this bus baby is ready to roll.”

The former The Band Perry lead singer released her debut solo EP, Bloom, in June. The five-track set features Kimberly’s single “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” which is now at country radio.

