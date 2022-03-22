King George Strait Has Still Got it

The Houston Rodeo came to a close with country music legend, George Strait. The Pearsall, Texas-raised icon made his 23rd appearance at the annual event and brought in a crowd of 79,452, which was this year’s biggest crowd of the three-week event. In 2019, Strait set the record for the rodeo with over 80,000 attending the event. He led the crowd through a set of 29 songs, including “Ocean Front Property,” “Codigo,” and the country hit, “All My Exes Live in Texas.” Ashley McBryde opened the show and played to her biggest crowd. McBryde performed songs from her two albums, 2018’s breakthrough, Girl Going Nowhere, and 2020’s Never Will. Other performers during the Houston Rodeo included Gwen Stefani, Bun B, Journey, and DJ Marshmello.