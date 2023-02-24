Kip Moore craves ‘DAMN LOVE’ on upcoming fifth album

MCA Nashville

Kip Moore‘s getting romantic — sort of — on his fifth studio album, DAMN LOVE.

“I’ve always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that’s what I am, and it’s a beautiful life I lead — I don’t take that for granted,” Kip explains. “But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that’s where ‘Damn Love’ comes from.”

“There’s a reason love and relationships have been written about so much — and why they continue to get written about,” he adds. “Because at the core of us, that’s what we desire the most.”

Kip produced the album with The Cadillac Three‘s Jaren Johnston and co-wrote every song, save for the album’s title track, which is out now. The 13-track collection also includes a duet with Ashley McBryde.

Here’s the complete track listing for Kip Moore’s DAMN LOVE, which comes out April 28:

“Damn Love”

“Kinda Bar”

“Neon Blue”

“The Guitar Slinger”

“Heart on Fire”

“Another Night in Knoxville”

“Silver and Gold”

“Peace & Love”

“Sometimes She Stays”

“Some Things”

“One Heartbeat” (featuring Ashley McBryde)

“Mr. Simple”

“Micky’s Bar”

