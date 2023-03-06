96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kip Moore to share his Damn Love with the world

March 6, 2023 12:15PM CST
Share
Kip Moore to share his Damn Love with the world

MCA Nashville

Kip Moore is bringing his music to fans all around the world with his newly announced headlining Damn Love World Tour. 

Kicking off in Bloomsbury, Australia, on March 11, Kip will stop in multiple Australian cities before performing in New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K. and Europe. The “Hey Pretty Girl” singer will then trek around the U.S. with The Cadillac Three as opening acts on select dates, before wrapping up in Manistee, Michigan, on November 11. 

Moore’s fifth studio album, Damn Love, drops on April 28 and is available for preorder. Its title track is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

There Goes My LifeKenny Chesney
6:56pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
6:53pm
Die From A Broken HeartMaddie & Tae
6:50pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

Jason Aldean Has Started Recording His Next Album
5

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX