Kip Moore’s ‘Damn Love’ chronicles his “highs and lows”

Kip Moore‘s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Damn Love, is out now.

Co-produced by Kip and The Cadillac Three‘s Jaren Johnston, the 13-track record features a collaboration with Ashley McBryde (“One Heartbeat”) and the title track, which doubles as Kip’s new single.

“Jaren Johnston and I kicked off this album after writing ‘Peace & Love,’ which helped create a theme for the rest of the record,” shares Kip. “‘Damn Love’ comes from a combination of progression within myself and my career, and being emotionally raw, and the honesty that came along with some self-realization. This record shares all the highs and lows throughout my life, and I hope those who listen can feel that.”

Additionally, to celebrate Damn Love‘s release, Kip has dropped a music video for one of the album’s tracks, “Sometimes She Stays.” The clip completes the trilogy of videos that were led by “Damn Love” and “Kinda Bar.”

Kip is currently on his Damn Love World Tour with upcoming stops in Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. The U.S. trek kicks off August 24 in Saginaw, Michigan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.