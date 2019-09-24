Kittley Signs Contract Extension

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday the extension of Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley. The deal would extend Kittley’s current contract by an additional year through 2024.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to coach here in Lubbock,” Kittley said. “We’ve been able to build an incredible program here at Texas Tech, and I am very proud of what track and field represents in West Texas. It’s exciting to continue to serve as the coach for Red Raider nation.”

Kittley created history on June 7, 2019, when his Red Raiders claimed the first NCAA Championship in the history of men’s athletics at Tech. The title came in his 20th season in Lubbock. The West Texas native was the perfect candidate for West Texas history, and for the feat was named the USTFCCCA Men’s Coach of the Year – a first for a Texas Tech coach. The award comes after he won the USTFCCCA’s Mountain Region Men’s Coach of the Year for both indoor and outdoor seasons.

Wrapped with the giant bow of a national title, the ultimate gift to Tech also came along with dominant wins of the Big 12 Indoor and Outdoor Championships. Tech’s 179 points at the indoor title meet claimed the conference meet record for both total points scored and margin of victory (70 points).

Kittley’s national title in 2019 was the 30th of his collegiate coaching career. He was responsible for 29 at the helm of the men’s and women’s teams at Abilene Christian, where he was the coach from 1985-1999.

