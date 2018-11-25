Kliff Kingsbury OUT as Red Raider Head Coach

Kliff Kingsbury was fired today as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He finishes his Red Raider coaching career with a record of 35-40 record. Most concerning was his 19-35 record in the Big 12 over the last six seasons. Texas Tech won one bowl game out of three, the Holiday Bowl in 2013 over No. 16 Arizona State, 37-23, under Kingsbury.

Texas Tech athletic director had asked for improvements last year and discussed the following during his radio show this week:

Penalties

“We’ve seen improvement at times. There has been moments that you see improvement. Again, I think and reflect to the competitive spirit that this team has shown week in & week out, but there are certain fundamental areas that continue to plague us as I mentioned earlier. It’s discipline, it’s penalties, that’s a fundamental aspect of football is the discipline and eliminating penalties.”

Red Raiders was one of the most penalized teams in all of NCAA Division 1 under Kingsbury, currently ranked 123rd out of 129 teams of fewest total penalty yards.

Rushing

“You’ve got to be able to run the football. You’ve got to be able to establish the running game to be balanced there and we’ve struggled with that. We’ve had injuries on the offensive line, but you have go to be able to make adjustments and move forward.

Texas Tech was 93rd out of 129 in NCAA Division 1 only rushing 140.9 yards per game.

Defense

“Defensively we’ve seen improvement, especially against the run. We’ve stopped the run this year. We’re still giving up an awful lot of yardage on the passing game.”

Red Raiders are currently ranked 127 out of 129 in NCAA Division 1 allowing 288.3 passing yards per game. However they are 61 out of 129 in rushing defense.

Record

“So, there are fundamental aspects; discipline, being balanced, having that ability to be balanced on offense, defensive success in being able to stop the run and control the pass is so critically important. Yes, there have been times that we’ve seen progress made this year, but when you’re 5-6 it’s hard to hold your hat on a lot of that progress because at the end of the day the only thing that matters is our record.”

After yesterday’s collapse in Arlington versus Baylor, Kingsbury’s Red Raiders finished the year 0-5 in the last 5 games and 2-6 in his final 8 games of the year. Coincidentally, 2-6 has been the teams record over the last 3 years under Kingsbury.

Expectations

“We have talked on this show about our expectations and where we aspire to be and wanting to be relevant, but you are what your record says you are.”

Where do the Red Raiders go from here?

