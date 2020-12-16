      Weather Alert

KLLL Country Christmas Blood Drive 2020

Dec 16, 2020 @ 12:31pm
christmas dwarf sitting next to fir tree and x-mas decoration in front of bokeh lights

The KLLL Country Christmas Blood Drive is going on now thru Christmas Eve.  Give a pint of blood and help us make sure hospitals have the blood supplies they need.   Everyone who donates gets a cool Christmas shirt, and qualifies to win a $500 amazon gift card.  Donate at Vitalent, 48th and University, through Christmas Eve.

 

You’ll get a free mini physical plus snacks when you’re done.

HOURS-

THURSDAY 12/17:  NOON-7

FRIDAY 12/18: 7:30AM-3P

SATURDAY 12/19: -7:30A-3P

MONDAY 12/21:  NOON-6

TUESDAY 12/22:  9A-6P

WEDNESDAY 12/23:   9A-6P

CHRISTMAS EVE:   8A-3P

 

TAGS
963KLLL Blood Drive KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert + more perform in new concert film celebrating the music of Merle Haggard
'CMT Remembers Charley Pride' to air this week
Little Big Town cheers on Morgan Wallen, while hoping for a kinder, less critical 2021
Willie Nelson tips his hat to a legend with 'That’s Life', his second full album of Frank Sinatra covers
Eric Church offers a tender tribute to his ride-or-dies in his new ballad, “Doing Life with Me”
Recent JMM Podcasts