KLLL Country Christmas Blood Drive 2020
christmas dwarf sitting next to fir tree and x-mas decoration in front of bokeh lights
The KLLL Country Christmas Blood Drive is going on now thru Christmas Eve. Give a pint of blood and help us make sure hospitals have the blood supplies they need. Everyone who donates gets a cool Christmas shirt, and qualifies to win a $500 amazon gift card. Donate at Vitalent, 48th and University, through Christmas Eve.
You’ll get a free mini physical plus snacks when you’re done.
HOURS-
THURSDAY 12/17: NOON-7
FRIDAY 12/18: 7:30AM-3P
SATURDAY 12/19: -7:30A-3P
MONDAY 12/21: NOON-6
TUESDAY 12/22: 9A-6P
WEDNESDAY 12/23: 9A-6P
CHRISTMAS EVE: 8A-3P