      Weather Alert

KLLL Salutes Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Celeste Taylor

Jun 14, 2022 @ 11:48am
220528-N-BR419-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Celeste Taylor, from Lubbock, Texas, assigned to the Tigertails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, observes flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

KLLL salutes our servicemen from our area who are out defending America today like:

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Celeste Taylor, from Lubbock, Texas, assigned to the Tigertails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, observes flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Fair winds and following seas Celeste. Return home soon and know we thank you for your service.

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock Troop Salute

Recently Played

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
You May Also Like
World’s Top Eaters To Compete At Egg Roll Eating Championship
Lainey Wilson joins the cast of 'Yellowstone' for season 5
Nashville notes: King Calaway, Zac Brown + more
Maren Morris sings “Hummingbird” with her bassist, fellow new mom Annie Clements on first night of tour
Lady A: “What a Song Can Do” is about “the power of music”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On