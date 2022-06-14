KLLL Salutes Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Celeste Taylor

KLLL salutes our servicemen from our area who are out defending America today like:
Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Celeste Taylor, from Lubbock, Texas, assigned to the Tigertails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, observes flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
Fair winds and following seas Celeste. Return home soon and know we thank you for your service.