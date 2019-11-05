Kris Kristofferson to receive the 2019 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMAs

Country Music Association The Country Music Association has officially announced that Kris Kristofferson will be honored with the title of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 CMA Awards ceremony.

Some of the genre’s biggest stars will come together during the awards show to tribute Kris’ achievements. Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson and Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne will deliver a performance of Kristofferson’s classic “Me and Bobby McGee” as part of the celebration.

“Kris is a living legend whose impact on our genre has been monumental,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “He is the definition of an icon and someone our community holds in such high regard. I’m thrilled our Board selected Kris this year for one of CMA’s highest accolades. Though he won’t be joining us at the CMA Awards, I hope our tribute performance brings a big smile to his face.”

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted to honor artists who have achieved the highest level of accomplishment within the country genre. Past honorees include Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.

The 2019 CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 beginning at 8PM ET on ABC.

