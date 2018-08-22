Kris Mason Vegemite Challenge

Challenge #2! Vegemite. It’s an Australian thing.

Apparently this stuff is very popular in the land of the Aussies and is definitely a preferred taste. It smells very similar to horse feed. Like oats and molasses. It looks a lot like Nutella but is nowhere close to its smooth chocolate flavored look alike. This stuff is hard core.

Flashback to yesterday (Tuesday) when I was in the parking lot of a strange not so mythical, hipster vegetarian world called World Market. Also an awesome furniture store. The place really was cool.

James helped me navigate through the store to find something that no one EVER buys.

Well we found it and it quickly dawned on me. The label is awesome! I could easily see Macho Man Randy Savage endorsing Vegemite. “Vegemite! Ohhhhh yeeeeeah!!” You know, all aggressive with punching sound effects and stuff. Or maybe Rick Flair is more your style. “Vegemite baby! Whoooooo!” Shirtless with a swan feather scarf.

I sure hope you enjoyed this as much as we all did! Thanks to James at World Market for being cool and willing to be on camera! Also, I have a full jar of Vegemite up for grabs! For you today it’s free.

Proof that even the smallest of Aussies are down for this stuff. I have a new friend by the name of Janita. She lives in Melbourne,

Australia and gave me some tips on how to eat Vegemite and sent me this pic of her son getting down on the Veg! Thanks Janita!

Also big thanks to the one who recommended Vegemite for the next food challenge. Joanne Baumgardner! And finally, thanks to Vegemite. For making something that no one in Texas will EVER eat. Except of course for us.

Vegemite testers: Jeff and Mudflap , Blake and Coleen , Kristopher Wayne Bo-dean Jenkins Jasper Mason

Video dude: Sean Dillon

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll