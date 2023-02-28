Need a quick and fast place to stop at for some Asian cuisine? Try Kung Fu China Express!

Established in Midland, one can enjoy teriyaki chicken, stir fry, lo mein, and more at Kung Fu China Express!

Similar to Panda Express, Kung Fu China Express will offer a quick, serve down-the-line style of service.

Kung Fu China Express also offers catering for those special occasions.

For more visit Kung Fu China Express’ webpage here and their Facebook page here.

Kung Fu China Express’ opening date is to be announced and will be located off Slide at 5102 60th street in the Quorum Shopping Center.