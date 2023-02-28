96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kung Fu China Express

February 28, 2023 3:20PM CST
Share
Kung Fu China Express

Need a quick and fast place to stop at for some Asian cuisine? Try Kung Fu China Express!

Established in Midland, one can enjoy teriyaki chicken, stir fry, lo mein, and more at Kung Fu China Express!

Similar to Panda Express, Kung Fu China Express will offer a quick, serve down-the-line style of service.

Kung Fu China Express also offers catering for those special occasions.

For more visit Kung Fu China Express’ webpage here and their Facebook page here.

Kung Fu China Express’ opening date is to be announced and will be located off Slide at 5102 60th street in the Quorum Shopping Center.

 

 

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
3:27am
Cheaper Than The TruthSmith & Wesley
3:23am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
3:20am
SidewaysDierks Bentley
3:17am
Doing Life With MeEric Church
3:14am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin
5

6 Grocery Items Surging in Price Right Now