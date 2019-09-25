Lady A books ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and ‘Access Hollywood’ on Thursday

Big MachineLady Antebellum has a date with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday.

They’ll sit down for a chat with the popular comedian and talk show host on September 26, before performing their top fifteen hit, “What If I Never Get Over You.”

You can also see Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood on Access Hollywood on Thursday. Check your local listings to see when both syndicated shows air in your area.

In the meantime, on YouTube, you can check out Lady A doing several new songs at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Their new album Ocean is set to arrive November 15.

