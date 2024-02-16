96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lady A credits fans for choosing “Love You Back” as a single

February 16, 2024 5:00AM CST
Share
Courtesy of BMLG Records

Wondering how Lady A landed on “Love You Back” as their latest single? Well, if you’re a fan, you have yourself to thank for that.

The decision, as Lady A’s Hillary Scott recounts, arrived after two main events: their 2023 Request Line Tour and CMA Fest.

“It’s been such an incredible experience. We’ve learned, I think, a lot about just how to connect with our fans on a much deeper and intentional level, and that had a lot to do with actually picking this song as the single,” says Hillary.

“We did a fan event over CMA Fest where we invited people into a room and we kind of polled them and we’re like, ‘Here’s three songs, here’s four songs. Which one is your favorite?’” she shares. “‘Love You Back’ was the one.”

“Love You Back” is the lead single from Lady A’s forthcoming new project. Their latest album is 2021’s What A Song Can Do.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
12:10pm
Youre Still The OneShania Twain
12:07pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
12:03pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
11:59am
Stay A Little LongerBrothers Osborne
11:55am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Final Interview
2

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer - Tributes Continue
3

Behind the Wheel: Riccardo Scamarcio's Journey with 'Race for Glory'
4

From Netflix to the Mob: Matt Birkbeck Shares 'The Life We Chose' Secrets
5

Texas Tech Begins Video Board, Sound System Project