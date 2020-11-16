      Weather Alert

Lady A dives into 'Ocean' album with deluxe edition featuring Thomas Rhett

Nov 16, 2020 @ 2:00pm

BMLG RecordsLady A is heading back into the Ocean.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of their chart-topping albumLady A will release a deluxe edition featuring six new songs, including “Heroes,” a collaboration with Thomas Rhett

The project also features the unreleased song “Underwater,” along with live versions of the number-one hit “What If I Never Get Over You,” recorded at famed Nashville club 3rd and Lindsley, and “Let it Be Love.” 

Fans will also get a double dose of “Champagne Night,” the trio’s current single that they selected during an appearance on Songland this year.  The album boasts both the original version and a Tiki Bar rendition. 

“It’s crazy to think this album is only turning a year old because it has already been part of so many moments for us as a band,” says Hillary Scott of Ocean. “We wanted to share our appreciation with our fans with a couple of never released tracks we thought they might like and put a spin on some others that have been fun to play around with during quarantine.”

Ocean Deluxe Edition will be released on November 20.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



You May Also Like
What did I just see?
Thomas Rhett’s “Be a Light” performance at the 2020 CMAs will be a full-circle moment
“Let’s go girls”: Kelsea Ballerini is remixing her “hole in the bottle,” with help from Shania Twain
Chase Rice partners with Jack Daniel’s for three-part livestream series
Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery & more joining with Musicians on Call to perform for veterans
Recent JMM Podcasts