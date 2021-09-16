      Weather Alert

Lady A felt embraced by country music with Grand Ole Opry invitation

Sep 16, 2021 @ 11:30am

Chris Hollo

Lady A never imagined they would be forced to spend more than a year off the road because of a pandemic, nor did they picture themselves being involved in a contentious lawsuit over their decision to change their name from Lady Antebellum.

Amid all of the heartache, a silver lining appeared when the trio, made up of Charles KelleyHillary Scott and Dave Haywood, were invited to become members of the Grand Ole Opry.

“After a tough year of feeling like you’ve been a little bit misinterpreted, it was like, OK, our community, everybody knows our hearts here in this town,” Charles tells AZ Central. “They know the legacy that hopefully we’ve made, but that we’re gonna make.”

The invitation was even more sweet because it came from their good friend, and former tour partner, Darius Rucker.

“I grew up listening to Hootie and the Blowfish,” Charles says. “When I was in cover bands, that was some of the first stuff we learned how to play. So that was kind of just a crazy full-circle moment.”

