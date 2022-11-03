96.3 KLLL Logo

Lady A, Reba McEntire, Breland + more join the lineup of presenters for the 2022 CMA Awards

November 3, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share
Lady A, Reba McEntire, Breland + more join the lineup of presenters for the 2022 CMA Awards

ABC

Lady A, Reba McEntire, Breland, Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson and more stars have been named presenters of the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards.

It may be date night for Reba, as her boyfriend — actor Rex Linn — is a presenter, too. Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Jeannie Seely and Wynonna Judd also join the cast of stars who will be helping reveal the winners of the big night.

It’s not just musical artists who are getting in on the fun. Cole Hauser, from the hit TV show Yellowstone, is a presenter, too, as is baseball right fielder Mookie Betts, actors Jessica Chastain and Sarah Drew and TV personalities Ben and Erin Napier.

The CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The show is set to air November 9 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
6:56pm
Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
6:53pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:50pm
Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
6:47pm
Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band/blake Shelton
6:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Cover Loretta Lynn
2

Carly Pearce Slaps Down Twitter User Who Said She Caused 'Division'
3

Gwen Stefani Reveals She “Wasn't Ready” For Husband Blake Shelton To Leave 'The Voice'
4

Red Raiders rout West Virginia, 48-10, on Homecoming, Morton recognized as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
5

Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child