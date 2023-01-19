96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lady A sets the Request Line in motion with a stop at the Opry

January 19, 2023 11:30AM CST
It’s been a while since we’ve heard much from Lady A, but the superstar trio will kick off a busy 2023 with a February 10 appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

From there, the Opry members do another February date in Detroit before heading overseas for the C2C: Country to Country festival in March. 

Then, Hillary ScottDave Haywood and Charles Kelley finally get to kick off their Request Line Tour April 14 with two shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The tour is set to run through late October and wrap with a date at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Lady A postponed the much-anticipated trek so Charles could concentrate on his sobriety. He talked about it with Men’s Health this month and recently released the autobiographical “As Far As You Could” about his journey. 

