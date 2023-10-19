96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lady A shares BTS clip of “Love You Back”

October 19, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Courtesy of BMLG Records

Ever wondered how Lady A’s harmonies blend together so effortlessly? Well, you’re in luck.

The group’s Dave Haywood is taking fans behind the scenes and sharing how all three members’ vocals came together for their latest release, “Love You Back.”

“Here’s how we arranged some of our vocals on ‘Love You Back.’ Check this out,” Dave shares in the opening of the Instagram ReelHillary Scott‘s isolated lead vocal from the second verse is then played before Charles Kelley and Dave’s respective vocals arrive.

Throughout the video, fans get to hear what appears to be a stripped-down, sparsely produced version of their song.

“A memory can’t get you outside of your mama’s house/ Midnight rain on a Chevy hood/ A memory can’t hold you in a Sarasota sunrise/ Even though you wish it would/ All it’s gonna do is make you lose sleep at night/ Wake up and leave you in the past/ You can love a memory, but a memory/ Can’t love you back,” Hillary, Charles and Dave sing in the piano-led chorus.

Check out the full BTS clip on Lady A’s Instagram.

To see Lady A on their ongoing Request Line Tour, visit the group’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

