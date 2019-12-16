      Weather Alert

Lady A to sing on the season finale of ‘The Voice’

Dec 16, 2019 @ 11:23am

Big MachineLady Antebellum‘s set to perform their latest hit Tuesday night on the season finale of The Voice

Hillary ScottCharles Kelley, and Dave Haywood will do “What If I Never Get Over You,” the lead single from their Ocean album that’s currently in country’s top five. You can watch for them starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Jennifer Hudson, the Black Eyed Peas and Dua Lipa will also join coaches Blake SheltonGwen StefaniKelly Clarkson, and John Legend as the winner of season 17 is chosen.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts