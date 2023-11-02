96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lady A wraps up “really special” Request Line Tour

November 2, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Lady A recently concluded their 22-date Request Line Tour with shows in New York City, Syracuse and Washington.

The trek, which kicked off at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, allowed fans to request songs they wanted to hear and interact with the band during their show.

“The Request Line Tour was full of joy, connection, laughter and love. Every night was special and I loved every single second,” shares Hillary Scott.

“This was definitely my favorite tour we have ever done – each night was a trip down memory lane since we got to play songs we haven’t played in years,” says Dave Haywood. “It was also really inspiring to be able to put together a set list each night while listening to actual voicemails from fans.”

Charles Kelley adds, “To be able to encompass our 17 year career into one show was so gratifying. I loved how this show combined a high-energy feel with a storytelling aspect as well. It was a really special tour and I had a blast.”

Lady A recently released their new tracks “A Love Song” and “Love You Back.” Both tunes preview the group’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled project.

