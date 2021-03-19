      Breaking News
Joyland Spring Breakout Canceled Today. Tickets Good for Thursday or Friday

Lady A’s Hillary Scott will talk family life in the season premiere of 'The Big Interview' next month

Mar 19, 2021 @ 11:00am

Courtesy of AXS TVThe Big Interview with Dan Rather returns to AXS TV next month, and they’re kicking things off in country style: Lady A‘s Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, will sit down for the premiere episode of a season dedicated to musical families.

Married since 2012, the couple have since become parents to their eldest daughter, Eisele, and twin girls Betsy and Emory. Their love story inspired Lady A’s 2011 single, “Just a Kiss.” In a first look at their sit-down for The Big Interview, Chris discusses his transition from life in music as Lady A’s drummer to life as a full-time stay-at-home dad.

Other guests slated to appear during the family-focused ninth season include Jason Isbell and wife Amanda Shires, John Fogerty and his children, Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney, and more.

The Big Interview kicks off with Hillary and Chris’ episode on April 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Joyland Spring Breakout Canceled Today. Tickets Good for Thursday or Friday
Grammys 2021: Miranda Lambert's 'Wildcard' snags Best Country Album
Mickey Guyton says the backlash from speaking out against Morgan Wallen sent her into early labor
Texas Rangers Dedicate Field To Country Legend Charley Pride
Reba McEntire honors late mother with “You Never Gave Up on Me” video
Recent JMM Podcasts