Lady A’s locking down some new music

February 22, 2023 3:00PM CST
ABC

It looks like Lady A is busy working on new music. 

Both Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott shared a photo of themselves on their socials, pictured with bandmate Dave Haywood, singer/songwriter Foy Vance and writer/producer Jon Green

“Getting some new stuff brewing,” Charles captioned his post, though it’s unclear whether the trio is writing or recording. 

Whatever the case, Hillary says it went well: “Creating with this crew today was…” she says, ending her sentence with the sparkles emoji. 

Lady A’s last full-length album was 2021’s What a Song Can Do. They put out the new track, “Summer State of Mind,” last June. 

After a trip overseas for the C2C festival next month, they’ll kick off their Request Line Tour April 14 at the Ryman in Nashville.

