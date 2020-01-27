Lady Raider Tennis Opens Dual Season with Loss to LSU

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raider tennis team came up short in their 2020 dual opener on Friday afternoon, falling to LSU, 4-1, in their first match of ITA Kickoff Weekend.
Play opened in doubles, where the Tigers edged Texas Tech two matches to one. LSU struck first on court three with a 6-3 win by Taylor Bridges and Anna Loughlan over Tech’s Bojana Marinkov and Reagan Collins, before Olivia Peet and Margarita Skriabina responded with a 6-4 win of their own on court two over Safiya Carrington and Paris Corley.
The split on courts two and three left the doubles point up to the result of the match on No. 1, where Tech’s Nell Miller and Lisa Mays were in a back-and-forth contest with Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler. The match would end up going to a tiebreaker, which the Tigers would take, 7-4, to give LSU the doubles point.
The Tigers expanded their lead to 2-0 in singles as freshman Bojana Marinkov fell, 6-0, 6-2, to Nina Geissler in her first collegiate dual singles match.
Freshman Lisa Mays got Texas Tech on the board on court three, picking up a ranked win over No. 105 Paris Corley, 6-3, 6-4. It was Mays’ first dual win of her career and moved her to 6-4 overall this season.
LSU picked up two more wins at Nos. 3 and 2 in three sets to close out the match. When the match was retired, freshman Margarita Skriabina was deadlocked at 4-all in the third set with No. 42 Taylor Bridges on court one, and Kennedy Bridgforth was up a break on Anna Loughlan, 3-1, in the third set on court six.
The Lady Raiders look to finish off the weekend strong, as they get set to face Iowa at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
LSU 4, Texas Tech 1
Jan. 24, 2020 | Texas Tennis Center | Austin, Texas
Doubles | Order of finish: 3,2,1
- Eden Richardson/Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Nell Miller/Lisa Mays (TTU) 7-6 (7-4)
- Olivia Peet/Margarita Skriabina (TTU) def. Safiya Carrington/Paris Corley (LSU) 6-4
- Taylor Bridges/Anna Loughlan (LSU) def. Bojana Marinkov/Reagan Collins (TTU) 6-3
Singles | Order of finish: 5,3,4,2
- #42 Taylor Bridges (LSU) vs. Margarita Skriabina (TTU) 6-1, 3-6, 4-4, unfinished
- #61 Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Olivia Peet (TTU) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
- Lisa Mays (TTU) def. #105 Paris Corley (LSU) 6-3, 6-4
- Eden Richardson (LSU) def. Nell Miller (TTU) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4
- Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Bojana Marinkov (TTU) 6-0, 6-2
- Anna Loughlan (LSU) vs. Kennedy Bridgforth (TTU) 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 1-3, unfinished
Harry Endicott