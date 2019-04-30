Lady Raider Tennis to Face UNLV in NCAA First Round

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 26 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team will travel to Los Angeles, Calif., for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tennis Championships this weekend.

The Lady Raiders (17-8) earned their eighth straight NCAA tournament berth and will be the No. 2 seed at this weekend’s four team tournament. Tech joins UNLV, Illinois State and host team Southern California in Los Angeles for the matches.

Texas Tech is scheduled to face UNLV in the opening round on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rebels hold a 6-2 all-time record over the Lady Raiders, but Texas Tech won the last meeting, 5-2, in Las Vegas on Feb. 26, 2012.

This marks UNLV’s first NCAA trip since 2016 and 13th overall. Eight of those events took place in the state of California, including also competing at USC in 2002 and ’08.

On the other side of the bracket is No. 15 USC and Illinois State. The Lady Raiders are 0-2 against the Trojans including a 4-0 loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2015.

The Lady Raiders enter the weekend after enjoying a weekend off following the Big 12 Championships. Texas Tech fell to No. 7 Texas in the semifinal match of the Big 12 tournament.

