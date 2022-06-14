Lady Raiders announce 2022 foreign trip to Greece

LUBBOCK, Texas – Greece, the Lady Raiders are coming!
Texas Tech women’s basketball will embark on a 10-day, two-city Greek tour this August that will feature games against European select/all-star teams.
Scheduled to leave from Lubbock on Aug. 6, the Lady Raiders will arrive in Athens on Aug. 7. In addition to spending time in Athens, the Lady Raiders will also visit the beautiful island of Crete.
Allowed to embark one trip every four years by the NCAA, the Lady Raiders last went on a foreign tour in 2016, traveling to Spain and Portugal. Other previous foreign tours include trips to Canada (2010), Australia (2005) and France/Switzerland (2001).
In addition to exhibition games, Tech will also be allowed to conduct an additional 10 practices before leaving for Greece. Those practices begin on July 26 and run through Aug. 6.
More details including game times/opponents for the matchups in Greece will be released in the coming weeks
