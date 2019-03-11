Lady Raiders Bow Out of the Big 12 Tournament

Freshman Chrislyn Carr scores team-leading 25 points

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team bowed out of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Saturday after falling to No. 1 Baylor, 100-61, in the quarterfinal round.

With the loss, Texas Tech moved to 14-17 on the season.

The Lady Raiders kept it close in the first quarter as Baylor led 18-10 after 10 minutes of play. Baylor went on to outscore the Lady Raiders, 27-15, to take a 45-25 lead into the half.

Texas Tech couldn’t cut into the lead in the second half as Baylor advanced to the semifinal round with the win.

Freshman Chrislyn Carr went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc in the third quarter and finished the game with seven three-pointers, the second-most makes in a quarterfinal game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Texas Tech: Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures. Chrislyn Carr led the team with 25 points, marking her eighth of the season. Sydney Goodson put up 16 points on the Lady Bears while Brittany Brewer scored 13 and tallied five blocks.

Baylor: The Lady Bears had seven players in double figures, led by Kalani Brown and NaLyssa Smith who scored 14 apiece. Chloe Jackson and Moon Ursin both scored 12 points while Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards scored 10 each.

QUICK HITS

The Lady Raiders move to 14-17 on the season.

This was the 92 nd meeting between Texas Tech and Baylor. The Lady Raiders are 47-45 all-time vs. Baylor.

meeting between Texas Tech and Baylor. The Lady Raiders are 47-45 all-time vs. Baylor. The Lady Raiders’ 12 three-pointers tied for the third-most made in a second round game and tied the most this season.

Tech shot 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, marking the fourth best percentage of the season. The Lady Raiders have shot 40 percent or better from the three in back-to-back games.

Freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr led the team with 25 points, marking her eighth 20-point game of the season. Carr notched the most points scored by a freshman so far in the tournament this season with 25. Carr netted seven three pointers for the Lady Raiders, the second-most in a second round game.

With 25 points today, Carr becomes the third highest freshman scorer in program history with 558 total points this season. She is the first freshman to score that many points in a season since Tricia Clay scored 536 points during the 1984-85 season.

Sophomore Sydney Goodson followed with 16 points and two assists. She has scored in double figures in 17 games this season.

Junior forward Brittany Brewer scored 13 points and eight rebounds while posting five blocks against the Lady Bears. Her 13 points today marked her 25th double digit point game of the season and 44th of her career.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan