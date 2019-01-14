Lady Raiders Drop 65-57 Decision at Oklahoma State

Chrislyn Carr scores 21 points against Cowgirls

STILLWATER, Okla. – Texas Tech Women’s Basketball fell at Oklahoma State, 65-57, in the Lady Raiders second Big 12 road game of the season on Saturday.

Texas Tech drops to 10-5 on the season, 1-3 in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls improve to 11-4, 2-2.

Both teams struggled to score in the first quarter as Oklahoma State was the first to score on free throws. The Cowgirls took a 4-0 lead before the first media timeout until the Lady Raiders took over the lead with a 7-0 run. Three straight field goals for the Cowgirls gave Oklahoma State the 10-7 lead after 10 minutes.

Oklahoma State extended its lead to as much as 12 just before halftime, but freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr hit her first three pointer of the game to cut the Cowgirls lead down to nine.

The Lady Raiders outscored Oklahoma State, 21-19, in the third period to make it a seven-point game heading into the final period. Both teams went point-for-point in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma State held on for the win, 65-57.

TOP PERFORMERS

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders had three players reach double figures in scoring, including Chrislyn Carr’s team-leading 21 points. Carr also had a career high eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in the contest. Junior Erin DeGrate followed with 11 points and six rebounds. Brittany Brewer also had 10 points on the night and racked up a career high four steals.

Oklahoma State: Two Oklahoma State players reached 20+ in scoring, led by Vivian Gray who had 26 points and nine rebounds. Braxtin Miller followed with 22 points, three assists and a steal for the Cowgirls.

QUICK HITS

The Lady Raiders move to 10-5 on the season, 1-3 in Big 12 play.

This was the 63rd meeting between Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The Lady Raiders move to 33-30 all-time against the Cowgirls.

The Lady Raiders knocked down eight three-pointers against the Cowgirls, marking the 6th time the Lady Raiders had 8+ threes made. Chrislyn Carr made four of the eight while Sydney Goodson and Brittany Brewer combined for the other four.

Freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr led the Lady Raiders once again with 21 points, a career high eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. The game marked her 11th straight double-digit game. With the 21 points today, Carr is averaging 19.5 points per game in Big 12 play. 14 of Carr’s 21 points came in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a midweek matchup against TCU. Tipoff is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

Jessika McKernan