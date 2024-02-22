Lady Raiders drop heartbreaker to No. 5 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Both Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers put up 20-plus point games, but the No. 5 Texas Longhorns held on to win by a 77-72 score on Wednesday night at Moody Center.

Picking up her team-leading sixth 20-point scoring game of the season was Shavers, who posted 27 points on 10-of-17 (.526) shooting from the field for the Lady Raiders (16-12, 5-10 Big 12). She was 4-of-7 (.571) from the 3-point line while recording three rebounds, an assist, and a steal, and also tying a career high in field goals.

Maupin went 9-of-19 (.474) from the field with a couple of 3-pointers as she picked up her fourth 20-point game with 22 against the Longhorns (25-3, 12-3 Big 12). In addition, Maupin totaled four assists and a steal in the game.

Freshman Kelly Mora had another career night as she recorded a career-best in points (8), field goals (3), minutes (21) and 3-pointers (2). Sophomore Jada Wynn collected her second double-figure scoring game with 10 points as she shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Both Wynn and Loghan Johnson led the Lady Raiders with four rebounds as well.

As a team, the Lady Raiders shot 12-of-25 (48.0 percent) from the 3-point line. The 12 threes in the game are the second most this season and third double-digit made 3-pointers in conference play. In addition, five of the nine players for the Lady Raiders connected with a three.

Texas began the game on a 7-0 run before Shavers made a mid-range jumper to stop it. With the Horns leading 11-2, Maupin would give Tech some momentum with a big 3-pointer thanks to a Shavers steal on the Texas end. The Lady Raiders would go on a 10-1 run highlighted by 3-pointers from Saga Ukkonen and Mora to take a 15-14 lead. A layup from Maupin with 38 seconds left got Tech within a point, 18-17.

Wynn started the second quarter with two 3-pointers to give the Lady Raiders a 23-19 advantage. Texas scored the next four points before Maupin hit another three for the Lady Raiders. Heading out of the media timeout, the Longhorns would go on a quick 4-0 run to force a Tech timeout. The Longhorns went up by eight before the Lady Raiders made five-straight points. A free throw by Texas ended the half as the Horns led, 35-31.

Texas scored the first three points of the third period on free throws. Wynn put up another 3-pointer, then went down the court and blocked a Texas shot giving the Lady Raiders momentum. Texas Tech was able to draw timely fouls, including a Shavers layup and-one opportunity which she converted for the three points to get with two of the Horns, 40-38. The Lady Raiders went on a 7-2 run late in the quarter, then Mora made her second three of the night to give Tech a 50-49 lead. But the Longhorns answered with a three of their own with five seconds left of the period to retake the lead, 52-50.

Texas began the fourth quarter scoring the first four points before Texas Tech took a timeout. The Lady Raiders got their first points of the period on an offensive putback from Mora, then Maupin made a layup to cut the deficit to six. The Longhorns were able to answer with the next seven points to lead 69-58. Maupin stopped the run with a couple free throws before Shavers scored another layup. Texas got two more free throws, but Shavers responded with a 3-pointer to make it 71-65. Maupin and Shavers kept at it and made clutch shots, including a Shavers three with 6.1 seconds left, but the Longhorns held on to win it by a 77-72 score.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders are back at home as they host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, February 23 at 2 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.

