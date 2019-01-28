Lady Raiders’ Early Lead Not Enough

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider Basketball broke two school records, but it wasn’t enough as No. 12/13 Texas defeated the Lady Raiders, 78-72, on Saturday.

Tech (10-9, 1-7 Big 12) had an outstanding first quarter, scoring 27 points while holding Texas (17-3, 7-1 Big 12) to just 16. The 27 points was the most in a Big 12 game since the women’s game moved to quarters in 2015.

The Lady Raiders broke a school record for most three-pointers made is a quarter with seven made threes in the first quarter. Chrislyn Carr and Sydney Goodson combined for five of the seven made three-pointers in the quarter.

Texas continued to chip away at the Lady Raiders’ lead and cut it down to five at the half. The two programs continued battling back and forth and took a 55-55 tied game into the final period.

The Longhorns outscored Tech, 23-16, in the fourth quarter to regain control of the lead and the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Texas Tech: Four of the five starters reached double digits for the Lady Raiders. Chrislyn Carr led the team with 23 points, marking her 6th 20-point game of the season. Brittany Brewer scored 13 points and 4 rebounds for her 17th double-digit point game of the season and 36th of her career. Sydney Goodson scored 13 points, marking her ninth double-digit point game of the season. Junior center Erin DeGrate scored 11 points and six rebounds for her 8th double-digit game of the season and 18th of her career.

Texas: The Longhorns had four players in double figures led by graduate transfer Danni Williams who had 16. Jatarie White and Sug Sutton both scored 12 apiece followed by 11 points from Destiny Littleton.

QUICK HITS

The Lady Raiders move to 10-9 on the season, 1-7 in Big 12 play.

This was the 101st meeting between Texas Tech and Texas. The Lady Raiders move to 29-72 all-time against the Longhorns.

The Lady Raiders broke a school record for most 3-pointers made is a quarter with 7 made threes in the first quarter.

Tech’s 27 points in the first quarter is the most in a Big 12 game since the women’s game moved to quarters in 2015.

Lady Raiders had 12 three-pointers against the Longhorns, the most this season. Tech has made 10+ three-pointers in four games this season is has a 3-1 record when making 10+ threes. The last time the Lady Raiders had 10 three-pointers in a game prior to the season was on Dec. 21, 2017 when Tech made 10 against Incarnate Word.

Tech’s 12 three-pointers was the most made threes in a single game since Tech made 13 at West Virginia on Jan. 25, 2017.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday for a matchup against No. 20/22 Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan