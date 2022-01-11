Lady Raiders, Gerlich Announce Addition of Jasmine Shavers

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders and head coach Krista Gerlich have announced the addition of former ESPNW Top-100 guard and Mississippi State transfer Jasmine Shavers, Tuesday.
Rated as the No. 55 prospect according to ESPNW and a former four-star recruit, Shavers signed with Mississippi State out of high school. The Texas native announced her intention to transfer from MSU back on Nov. 8 and committed to Texas Tech.
“Jasmine is a really great pickup for us because she can really score the basketball at all three levels,” Gerlich said. “She has a soft touch on her shot and has great range. I just really like her motor. She can really get to the rim or she can pull up from 15-feet and hit the jumper off the bounce. And obviously she can shoot the three. We want to continue to add athletic guards that can defend and create turnovers for us. She’s going to be really exciting to watch.”
She will join the Lady Raiders ahead of the Spring semester, but will redshirt in 2021-22, retaining freshman eligibility.
Shavers was named District MVP after averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.2 assists per game. She earned a spot on the 2020-21 Texas Class 6A All-State team and was named the No. 1 recruit in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by the Dallas Morning News.
Named the District 11-6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2019-20, Shavers averaged 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game as a junior.
Shavers played AAU for Lady Drive Nation, coached by former Dalla Mavericks star and NBA Champion Jason Terry.
“The other thing about Jasmine is her work ethic is elite,” Gerlich added. “She has such a focus for the game and she does a good job of being dedicated to her craft. She is a winner and wants to win at a high level, and we’re very excited what she’s going to bring to Lady Raider basketball.”
