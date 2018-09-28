Lady Raiders Hold First Official Practice

The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball 2018-19 season officially begins

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider Basketball officially began the new era under Head Coach Marlene Stollings as the team held its first official practice.

The 2018-19 season begins in just 44 days and the six returners and seven newcomers are excited to get to work.

“What you are going to see with our team early on is a team that committed themselves over the summer to get in shape, to the weight room, to our strength and conditioning program and the cultural shift which is a pretty big adjustment for them. The returners have really embraced it with open arms and we’re just full speed ahead,” Stollings said.

Zuri Sanders is the lone senior on the 2018-19 squad. She is joined by junior returners Brittany Brewer and Erin DeGrate who will make an impact down low for the Lady Raiders. Angel Hayden, a Canyon, Texas, native, returns for her sophomore campaign. Redshirt sophomores Tihana Stojsavljevic and Sydney Goodson will see time on the court after sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Stollings signed five transfers over the summer, three of which will be eligible to play immediately. Mia Castaneda was the first JuCo transfer to commit to Stollings and the Lady Raiders. She arrived in Lubbock after two seasons at Clarendon JC. Kiara Shoals signed with the Lady Raiders after finishing her JuCo career at Frank Phillips JC. Shoals earned NJCAA Division I All-America Honorable Mention honors and was named to the NJCAA All-Region V Women’s Basketball Team last season. Eryka Sidney comes to Texas Tech after two seasons at San Jacinto JC in her hometown of Houston, Texas. She was the Region XIV Tournament MVP last season and helped San Jac to back-to-back tournament appearances.

“This team is special to me mainly because they have something to prove and they’re hungry to prove something to the community, to the city and to the Big 12,” Stollings said.

The Lady Raiders open the 2018-19 season on Friday, Nov. 9 against Jacksonville State before hosting Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

TECH

